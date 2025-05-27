Kuwait city [Kuwait], May 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, who is part of the all party delegation to highlight India's stance against terrorism said on Tuesday that India has suffered a lot due to terrorism, but if Pakistan's terrorism continues then it will be "crushed" and ended accordingly.

Dubey is part of the delegation led by BJP MP Baijyant Panda, who are currently in Kuwait to present India's stance against terrorism. He further claimed that if such terrorism continues then India will "take back" Pakistan occupied Kashmir, and Kartarpur Sahib.

"Just like Ashoka did... When he went from Cuttack to Attock and Kandhar and won everywhere, when he became "Chakravarti Samrat" and Maurya empire strengthened itself, he adopted Buddhism. We are the land of Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, we will crush Pakistan's terrorism and end it," Dubey told ANI.

"We will take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), we will take Kartarpur Sahib, we will divide it into pieces. We don't war, we will never be an aggressor but if they attack or kill our innocent people, we will end them, eliminate terrorism and become Buddha," he added.

The BJP MP claimed that while India wants to do trade with Pakistan, the neighbouring country has responded with terrorist activities.

"We have suffered through terrorism for years. Despite all our goodness, whenever we go to have an agreement with Pakistan, whenever we want to do something good, whenever we want to do trade, they do terrorist activities and kill our innocent and unarmed people. This time, it killed Hindus in Pahalgam...So, we said that "kutte ki dum hai, kabhi seedhi nahi hogi uski poonchh," he said.

Earlier today, the delegation also met with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, highlighting India's united stand against terrorism and the importance of clearly sharing the country's message with the world.

Praising the delegation's outreach, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "The presentation given by the Indian delegation was very concise and precise, and the message was very clear, even if we need to go to war for peace, we will do it."

Another diaspora member referred to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and emphasized the importance of India's global messaging. "It (Pahalgam terror attack) was a heinous crime committed against humanity. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism... the things the delegation said to us and the clarity they gave...we would be the ambassadors to carry it forward to the world," the member said.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda, leading the all-party delegation to Kuwait, asserted that India will no longer remain silent against terrorism from Pakistan and will respond strongly.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "The meetings in Kuwait have been outstanding. We met the Deputy PM and many other stakeholders. This is a country with which India has had a relationship for centuries. In recent years, PM Modi's efforts at building relationships around the world has also led to tremendous results here in the Middle East and Gulf countries. When PM Modi visited here, Kuwait gave him its highest civilian honour."

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla. (ANI)

