Will cut aid to China, Pakistan if voted to power: Nikki Haley

Washington, Feb 26
Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries like China, Pakistan and Iraq which hate America, saying “a strong America doesn’t pay off the bad guys”.
The 51-year-old two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, formally launched her 2024 presidential bid earlier this month.
“I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. America doesn’t pay off the bad guys. America doesn’t waste our people’s hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies,” she wrote in an op-ed in the New York Post.
