Tehran [Iran], March 31 (ANI): Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said the country's armed forces will respond strongly by using the term "cutting off legs" of any "aggressor" trying to invade the country, according to the Iranian state media Press TV.

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Khatam Al-Anbia HQ spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari was cited by Press TV as saying that, "Iran armed forces will cut off legs of any aggressor invading the country."

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Press TV, citing reports, stated that the Russian Chechen units are ready to be deployed to Iran in the event of a "US ground invasion".

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Earlier as per a report in the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump was considering ending the US military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

He indicated to aides that he is prepared to wind down military operations against Iran within a four-to-six-week timeline, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed.

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This decision would likely extend Tehran's control over the vital waterway, shifting the focus to diplomatic efforts to reopen it. Trump has expressed willingness to wind down hostilities, having achieved key objectives like weakening Iran's navy and missile capabilities.

According to administration officials, the President believes the US can declare victory by achieving its "core" military goals without being bogged down in a protracted maritime clearance mission, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Security Committee on Monday (local time) approved the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which includes measures to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to the IRIB, a member of the National Security Commission announced that the plan was formally approved, detailing key areas of focus, including security arrangements for the Strait, ship safety, environmental protection, financial arrangements, and the implementation of a rial-based toll system.

The plan also explicitly bans passage for American and Israeli vessels, reinforces the sovereign role of Iran and its armed forces, and outlines cooperation with Oman in establishing the legal framework for the Strait. Additionally, it prohibits passage for countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran, as reported by IRIB.

The approved measures come amid ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, currently in its second month, and reflect Tehran's efforts to assert control over one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments transit.

Earlier, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it.

He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners.

"The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever." Ghalibaf said. (ANI)

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