"Will do everything to support India in its efforts against terrorism": US House Speaker Mike Johnson

Washington, DC [US], May 6 (ANI): US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has said that US will make every effort to support India in its fight against terrorism. He called India a "very important" partner for the US in so many ways.

In his remarks at the Congressional briefing at the Capitol Hill on Monday (local time), Johnson also spoke about the trade deal between India and the US and expressed hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between two nations.

When asked about his message for India who has been at the receiving end of cross border terrorism for past several decades, Mike Johnson said, "Look, we have great sympathy for what's happening over there and we want to stand with our allies. I think India is a very important partner to us in so many ways. I hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between the two countries. No one asked me about tariffs, I'm glad. Yes, but a critically important relationship for us and such a large population in such an important country. And India has to stand against terrorism there as well."

"We'll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts. And I think that's all part of this relationship as it develops. The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and clearly understands the importance of the threat of terrorism. And so I think if that threat is increased, I think you'll see the administration, my belief is that they will focus more energy and resources and time to help assist with that. That's certainly our hope," he added.

The Trump administration has expressed support for India in its fight against terrorism following the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

On April 30, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperate with India against terrorism.

Expressing his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Rubio also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

In a statement, Tammy Bruce said, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia."

On April 23, US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on and offered his condolences at the loss of lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this "heinous attack."

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror." (ANI)

