"Will have the privilege of hosting PM Modi here soon...": PM Anthony Albanese highlights strength of India-Australia ties

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, shared a snippet from the speech by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that highlighted how India stands as a consequential partner for Australia.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "When your Prime Minister @AlboMP speaks with so much conviction & passion about India - the country where you serve as the High Commissioner - it makes your job infinitely more meaningful. We look forward to welcoming you to Australia, Prime Minister @narendramodi", the post said.

Advertisement

The post followed a video of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said in his remarks how India is one of the largest growing economies and added, "That is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation, but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well. Our trading relationship has been enhanced by the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, and we're further drawn together through culture, education, and the international language of cricket."

Advertisement

He recalled his visits to India and said, "It is a wonderful experience to see the first-hand warmth that is there. Likewise, I will have the privilege of hosting Prime Minister Modi here soon, a privilege I look forward to repeating for the second time."

Albanese remarked how Prime Minister Modi's visit will be made extraordinary by the million-strong Indian Australian community-- the largest growing migrant community in Australia. He lauded the community for its hard work and strengthening the Australian economy, along with enhancing society.

Advertisement

When your Prime Minister @AlboMP speaks with so much conviction & passion about India - the country where you serve as the High Commissioner - it makes your job infinitely more meaningful. We look forward to welcoming you to Australia, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. 🇦🇺🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FVhoemiosE — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) May 28, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"Happy to receive Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. We discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas such as defence, trade, technology and ensuring supply chain resilience. India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

Wong was in India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting.

During her visit, she also joined External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the 17th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue in New Delhi.

Wong underlined that Australia remains "committed to remaining a reliable partner" for India, underscoring the depth and growing significance of bilateral ties.

The Dialogue reviewed the steady progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders covered economic and energy issues, including renewable and nuclear, defence and maritime security cooperation, science and tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports.

They also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global & multilateral issues.

EAM in a post on X highlighted how the talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)