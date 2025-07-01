"Will hear from President and his trade team soon when it comes to India": White House spokesperson

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], July 1 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (US local time) confirmed that the US and India are close to finalising a trade agreement, following President Donald Trump's earlier announcement about the deal.

Speaking at a press briefing, Leavitt responded to a question from ANI and said, "Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India."

Her remarks follow President Trump's recent statement expressing optimism about securing a trade deal with India. While addressing a question on reciprocal tariffs, Trump said the US was seeking "full trade barrier dropping" and greater access to the Indian market, though he admitted uncertainty about achieving that goal.

"India, I think we are going to reach a deal where we have the right to go and do trade. Right now, it's restricted. You can't walk in there, you can't even think about it. We are looking to get a full trade barrier dropping, which is unthinkable and I am not sure that that is going to happen. But as of this moment, we agree that going to India and trade..." Trump said.

Last week, during a public event, Trump had also said, "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'Do you really have anybody of any interest?' Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We have one coming up, maybe with India. A very big one, where we're going to open up India."

Earlier in June, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick had expressed confidence that a trade agreement between India and the United States would be finalised soon. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Lutnick said, "I think we are in a very, very good place, and you should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future because I think we found a place that really works for both countries."

When asked if he was hopeful about the outcome, Lutnick said he was "very optimistic."

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on June 10 that India and the US are negotiating a fair and equitable trade agreement that would benefit both economies. Addressing a press conference, Goyal said, "PM Narendra Modi and US President Trump met in February 2025... Both our leaders have decided to enter into a bilateral trade agreement which will be mutually beneficial for both the economies, businesses on both sides, and the people of both countries. We are negotiating to make a nice, fair, equitable, and balanced agreement to promote business."

He also described the two countries as "very close friends, allies and strategic partners," and said the deal would further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

With less than two weeks left before the critical July 9 deadline, both sides are working to finalise the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) during the 90-day pause on tariff escalations.

Government sources earlier emphasised that India's national interests will remain paramount in ongoing negotiations, even as both nations work intensively to reach an interim deal before the deadline expires.

The negotiations had hit roadblocks, with the US maintaining its demands for substantially reduced duties on American agricultural and dairy products, along with market access for genetically modified (GMO) crops.

Indian is apparently not keen on these proposals, citing concerns over food security, environmental protection, and the welfare of its domestic farming sector. (ANI)

