Will help Lanka address debt challenge: Beijing

PTI

Colombo, August 17

Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor, China, has assured the island nation its help in effectively addressing the debt challenges as it has to finalise the external and domestic debt restructuring of a whopping USD 41 billion by September before the IMF’s first review.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to conduct its first review of the USD 2.9 billion bailout granted to Sri Lanka in March this year from September 11-19.

A release from the PM’s office on Wednesday said Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, assured that his country would will help in effectively addressing the country’s debt challenges.

#China #Sri Lanka