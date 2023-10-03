Will hike minimum wage, can't cut taxes: UK Treasury chief

Manchester, October 2

Britain's Treasury chief announced a hike in the national minimum wage on Monday, as the governing Conservative Party tries to persuade voters it is on the side of those who are struggling financially.

But Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt ruled out tax cuts, saying they would fuel inflation.

"I do want us to have lower taxes," Hunt told a news channel before his speech. But he said "it's very difficult to see" it happening this year. That message was not what many Conservatives at the party's annual conference wanted to hear. — AP

#England