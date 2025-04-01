"Will increase cooperation to face challenge of terrorism, organised crime,": PM Modi at meet with Chile President

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday jointly addressed the press with Chile President Gabriel Boric Font at the Hyderabad House, where he said that both the countries will cooperate to face the challenges posed by organised crime and terrorism.

PM Modi said that Font and he agreed that there should be reforms in the United Nations Security Council and other institutions are necessary to face global challenges.

"We will move forward to create defence industrial manufacturing and supply chains as per each other's needs. We will increase cooperation between the agencies of the two countries to face the challenges of organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism," he said.

Advertisement

"On the global front, India and Chile agree that all tensions and disputes should be resolved through dialogue. We agree that reforms in the United Nations Security Council and other institutions are necessary to face global challenges. Together, we will continue to contribute to global peace and stability," he said.

PM Modi added that though India and Chile seem far away on the world map, but nature has similarly shaped the country's biodiversity. Just as Chile has Andes and Pacific, India has Indian Ocean and Himalayas.

Advertisement

"On the world map, India and Chile may be on different shores, there may be vast oceans separating us, but nature has connected us with unique similarities. The Himalayas of India and the Andes of Chile have shaped the course of life in both countries for thousands of years. The waves of the Indian Ocean flow in India with the same energy as the waves of the Pacific Ocean touch the shores of Chile," he said.

PM Modi added that the growing influence of Indian films in Chile underscore the acceptance of cultural diversity between both the nations.

"Both countries are not only connected by nature, but our cultures have also remained close to each other by adopting this diversity. The growing interest of the people of Chile in Indian films and classical dance is a living example of our cultural relations. We welcome the agreement reached today on the cultural exchange program between the two countries," he said.

PM Modi added that the two discussed simplification of visa process and student exchange program between both nations.

"We also discussed simplifying the visa process between the two countries. We will also continue to make efforts to increase student exchange between India and Chile," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)