Will Musk become the only face of communication for Twitter like Tesla?

New Delhi, October 29

Elon Musk, who rejected the idea of Tesla going back to having a PR department since he does not believe in "manipulating public opinion", may also think the same for Twitter since he himself tweets what he wants his companies to convey to the media and his customers.

Tesla stopped answering press inquiries in 2020 and Musk later dissolved the whole press department.

Last year, Musk clarified that he "finds it more helpful to read/follow individual journalists, rather than publications".

"Any given publication is going to have a wide range of views, albeit the vast majority of stories about any subject are negative, perhaps reflecting innate human biases. Citizen journalism FTW!" said the Tesla CEO.

"Other companies spend money on advertising and manipulating public opinion, Tesla focuses on the product. I trust the people," Musk stressed.

None of Musk's companies have public relations or press relations departments, and none of them spend money on advertising.

His personal Twitter feed is the PR for all the companies.

Although SpaceX has had James Gleeson as Communications Director for more than four years, it still does notAhave a full-fledged PR department.

Gleeson previously served as the Communications Director for Dr Jill Biden in the Office of the Vice President at the White House.

It was Sean Garrett, the first communications and marketing leader at Twitter, who built the communications team and helped the company develop a marketing, public affair and government relations strategy.

Musk believes that reporters often report wrong information about Tesla.

He is Tesla's PR department, and SpaceX's too.

Will the same now happen to Twitter which has a vast PR presence globally?

With Twitter now going private from November 8, and Musk getting a tight control over it, it is quite possible that all product-related information and other company announcements will soon come from his Twitter account, like in the case of Tesla or SpaceX.

IANS