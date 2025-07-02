Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): As the Dala Lama left the decision of his successor to the Gaden Phodrang, leaving no role for the Chinese, Penpa Tsering Sikyong, President of the Central Tibetan Administration, said that the Tibetan people will never accepy China's usage of reincarnation for political gain.

"During the 15th Tibetan religious conference held in Dharamsala... a consensus was reached on the following important points- The core process of recognising the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is as per the unique Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Hence, we not only strongly condemn China's usage of the reincarnation subject for their political gain, but we shall never accept it. Tibetans both inside and outside Tibet made a pledge to maintain national unity of solidarity and continue to struggle for the just cause of Tibet in a bid to extend wholehearted cooperation to the fulfilment of the Dalai Lama's noble wishes and aspirations..."

Sikyong said the Chinese government is systematically working to erase Tibetan identity by targeting its language and religion, core pillars of its cultural heritage.

"Right now, if you see all the policies and programs that the Chinese government have laid down in Tibet, it is all aimed at destroying the identity of the Tibetan people. Xi Jinping's government is targeting the Tibetan language and Tibetan religion, which is the basis of Tibetan identity," said Tsering.

The Tibetan President in Exile also confirmed that the Dalai Lama had agreed to suggestions to continue the institution.

"Various sections of people, including the Participants of the 14th Tibetan Religious Conference, Special General Tibetan Conference Tibetans both in and outside Tibet, Buddhist brothers and sisters from Himalayan region, Mongolia, China and believers across the globe appealed an earnest request with single minded devotion to Dalai Lama to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama for the benefit of all sentient beings in general and Buddhists in particular. In response to this overwhelming supplication, the Dalai Lama has shown infinite compassion and finally agreed to accept our appeal on this special occasion of his 90th birthday," he said.

Earlier, the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, reiterated that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, asserting that the responsibility for recognising the 15th Dalai Lama lies solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

"Members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, participants in a Special General Body Meeting, members of the Central Tibetan Administration, NGOs, Buddhists from the Himalayan region, Mongolia, Buddhist republics of the Russian Federation and Buddhists in Asia including mainland China, have written to me with reasons, earnestly requesting that the institution of the Dalai Lama continue. In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," he said.

"The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognised has been established in the 24 September 2011 statement, which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. They should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition. I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," the Dalai Lama added.

While the recognition of reincarnated lamas is central to Tibetan Buddhist tradition, China maintains that the selection process should conform to its laws--a claim strongly opposed by the Tibetan leadership in exile. (ANI)

