"Will not sit with Bibi or Tibi": Liberman rules out coalitions with Likud, Arab parties

Jerusalem [Israel], October 29 (ANI): Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has reportedly informed party activists that he will refrain from entering a coalition alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List.

According to the Times of Israel, Liberman said, “What we said before the elections is even more true after the elections. We will not sit with Bibi or with Tibi," echoing a Likud campaign phrase featuring the prime minister's nickname. “There are too many developments and events. We will wait for the dust to settle and consider the steps forward.”

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Liberman has consistently maintained his pledge never to participate in a Netanyahu-led administration or align with a government dependent on Arab political factions, the Times of Israel reported.

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Prior to the polls, Avigdor Liberman's message echoed the opposition's stance that Netanyahu is dangerous for Israel's security, saying that a vote against him is a vote for a stronger State of Israel.

Posting a picture with his grandson on polling eve, Liberman said, "If we all go out to vote, my sweet-hearted grandson will wake up in a country that chose for everyone to serve in the army or civilian service, for everyone to bear the burden and for everyone to be equal before the law! A country that will allow civil marriages, where all its children will study core curricula, a country of "live and let live" and not of coercion! My dear grandson will grow up in a thriving, Zionist, sane, and strong State of Israel. This is my commitment."

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However, Netanyahu is playing to the strength that the opposition parties could come together just to keep him in power, characterising his rivals as a left-leaning bloc which could have to rely on support of the Arab parties to form a government, something that voters don't want.

"Israel's enemies only want us to lose - because then a dangerous left-wing government of Eisenkot and Lieberman, with Yair Golan and the Arab parties, will rise here. The way to stop them is to go out and vote only Likud," Netanyahu posted in a late-night message on Monday.

The remarks come amid the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) probing allegations of possible foreign interference in the recently concluded Knesset elections after the decision of the Israel Election Committee to order an investigation into allegations, which has created a political firestorm in Jerusalem.

Likud Party boss and incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the decision as an 'earthquake' and called on Zionist parties to reject any tie-up with Arab Parties.

"The Ra'amgate affair is an earthquake. They stole the elections in Israel! The judge Solberg's statements about the involvement of foreign entities that interfered and bribed voters in favour of the Arab parties are an unprecedented shock. This is an attack on democracy whose purpose is to lead to a foreign takeover of the Knesset, the Islamization of Israel, and the overthrow of right-wing rule in order to lead to retreat and defeat of the IDF in all arenas - and primarily Iran. After it was revealed that foreign entities tried to take over the Knesset, it is clear that no Zionist party should cooperate with Ra'am and the Joint List, replace the Knesset Speaker through votes bought for cash, and form a government that is dangerous to Israel. We demand to act immediately and with all means available to the Shin Bet and the police to investigate these crimes," Netanyahu said in his post on X.

The call to action follows Israeli Central Elections Committee Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg asking Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday’s election. Shin Bet is currently probing allegations of Qatari influence in the recently concluded elections.

Following the controversy, Netanyahu's opponents quickly accused him of delegitimising the campaign, while extending support to the ongoing probe.

Liberman weighed in on the allegations, calling for a swift investigation from Shin Bet.

"The letter from Justice Solberg is a dramatic and unprecedented event. I call on the law enforcement authorities to act swiftly in order to arrive at the truth of the investigation at the earliest possible time," he said.

Chairman of Israel’s Democratic Party, Yair Golan, said that one must not forget that one of the “most serious Qatari involvements was carried out in Netanyahu’s office” by his closest advisor, while saying that any genuine suspicion regarding the damage to the integrity of elections must be “investigated to the end."

Meanwhile, Israel’s leader of the Yashar party, chairman and the country’s former military chief Gadi Eisenkot said that no political actor should be allowed to delay the inauguration of the 26th Knesset, as Shin Bet probes the allegations of foreign influence.

Israel’s incumbent Finance Minister and Chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for the interrogation of the heads of the Arab parties. Incumbent Minister of National Security and Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben Gvir, echoed that call, calling for the arrest of the Arab party bosses and alleging involvement of money from Qatar. (ANI)

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