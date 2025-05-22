Tokyo [Japan], May 22 (ANI): The All-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha in in Tokyo today as part of the global outreach post Operation Sindorr,

After being briefed by the Indian ambassador to Japan Sibi George the nine meber delegation paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's bust inTokyo.

The members were seen offering floral tributes as a children's choir sang "Vaishnava Jana To", a favourite bhajan of the Mahatma.

Delegation lead MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that they aim to present India's stand on the new normal in context of Pakistan sponsored cross border terrorism.

"We just offered flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The children also sang the 'Vaishnav Jan' song. After this, our delegation will visit the foreign minister, parliamentarians and think tanks. We will present the central government and PM Modi's stand on the new normal and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. After the Pahalgam attack, India's stand is that the world has to come together to end the source of terrorism. We dismantled nine terror camps without causing any harm to the military infrastructure or civilians... The world knows that Pakistan promotes terrorism, as all the terrorists are found there, including Osama Bin Laden. Terrorism is their state policy... Our purpose is to sensitise the world about this, tell them about Operation Sindoor and let them know about the new normal that India will give a befitting reply to cross-border terrorism," Sanjay Jha said.

CPI-M MP John Brittas, said they will send a message of India being against terror and how countries like Japan need to stand by India in this fight.

"We had a discussion with the Ambassador of India to Japan and prepared the contours of the discussion that needs to take place with stakeholders, including the Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, think tanks, members of Parliament and the media. Before the beginning of the discussions, the delegation paid floral tributes ot Mahatma Gandhi ji here. A lot of people are waiting for the outcome of the discussions we are going to hold. I think we can send across a message of the country which is against terror and how Japan needs to be with us in our fight against terror," Brittas said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George briefed the All-Party delegation. where he noted that after the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Japan was the first country to respond. The briefing aimed at setting the context for a strong message of India's fight against terrorism.

"On the terror attack happened, cross-border terrorism happened, Japan was one of the first countries to respond. The all-party delegation is here, so that we can discuss how we approach our Japanese interlocutory. Our parliamentary delegation is led by honourable Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha," he said.

Indian embassy in Tokyo stated that India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was briefed by Ambassador Sibi George on Japan- specific approach to engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India's fight against terrorism."

"India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Op. Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements," the Embassy said in another post.

The delegation is on a five-nation visit for Operation Sindoor global outreach. The delegation, led by Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

