Will seriously consider restoring trade ties with India: Pak Foreign Minister

Islamabad, March 24

Pakistan will “seriously” consider restoring trade ties with India that remained suspended since August 2019, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has said, indicating a potential shift in diplomatic stance towards the neighbouring nation.

Dar made these remarks during a press conference in London following his participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, a news portal reported.

He highlighted the eagerness of cash-strapped Pakistan’s business community to resume trade activities with India. “Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume,” the Foreign Minister said on Saturday.

For business community Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume. We will seriously look into matters of trade with India. —Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan will consider restoring trade ties with India, he said. “We will seriously look into matters of trade with India,” Dar was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

The decision, Islamabad said, undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours.

The chances of trade with India remains elusive due to lack of consensus among the stakeholders regarding the restoration of trade relations between the two neighbours, the newspaper reported, quoting sources familiar with the development.

Pakistan has been insisting that the onus of improving the ties was on India and urging it to undo its “unilateral” steps in Kashmir as a sort of pre-condition to start the talks.

India has dismissed the suggestion and made it clear to Pakistan that the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were an integral and inalienable part of the country.

New Delhi has also asserted that the constitutional measures taken by the Indian government to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India.

It has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

Despite the frosty ties, the two countries agreed to renew the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in February 2021.

Lately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the head of Pakistan’s government, prompting hopes for a diplomatic thaw. Sharif responded days later with an equally curt post, thanking Modi for his “felicitations”. — PTI

Article 370 abrogation

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi after the Indian Government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Pakistan