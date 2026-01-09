'Will shoot first, question later': Denmark warns US if Greenland invaded

Denmark's defence ministry has issued a stark warning to the US, stating that soldiers will be required to "shoot first and ask questions later" if the country invades Greenland. This comes after US President Donald Trump renewed his push to acquire the Arctic island, citing national security concerns.

Advertisement

Denmark's 1952 rule of engagement mandates soldiers to attack invaders without waiting for orders.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump has said military force is an option, however, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized diplomacy is preferred.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also plans to meet Danish and Greenlandic officials next week.

Earlier on Tuesday, European leaders warned Trump in a joint statement that the territorial integrity of Greenland and Denmark should be respected.

Advertisement

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had also warned the Republican leader and said that any US attack on Greenland would mean the end of the NATO alliance and "the security that has been established since the end of the WWII." Denmark has repeatedly insisted that the island is "not for sale".

Trump has argued that the US needs to control the world's largest island to ensure its own security in the face of rising threats from China and Russia in the Arctic.