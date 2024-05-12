Will shut down migration routes: Panama prez-elect

Panama City, May 11
Panama is on the verge of a dramatic change to its immigration policy that could reverberate from the dense Darien jungle to the US border.
President-elect José Raúl Mulino says he will shut down a migration route used by more than 5,00,000 people last year. Until now, Panama has helped speedily bus the migrants across its territory so they can continue their journey north.
Whether Mulino is able to reduce migration through a sparsely populated region with little government presence remains to be seen, experts say.
"Panama and our Darien are not a transit route. It is our border," Mulino said after his victory with 34 per cent of the vote in Sunday's election was formalised on Thursday evening.
As he had suggested during his campaign, the 64-year-old lawyer and former security minister said he would try to end "the Darien odyssey that does not have a reason to exist". The migrant route through the narrow isthmus grew exponentially in popularity in recent years. — AP
