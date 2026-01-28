"Will strengthen ties," Finland President lauds India-EU FTA

Helsinki [Finland], January 28 (ANI): President of Finland, Alexander Stubb on Wednesday said that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will strengthen India's ties with the EU.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you very much, Prime Minister. This agreement will further strengthen our economic and political ties with India."

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State Visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India.

In the joint statement, it was said that the two sides will further strengthen collaboration on emerging technologies, innovation, and research, including by creating EU-India Innovation Hubs and launching an EU-India Startup Partnership.

The leaders welcomed the renewal of the India-EU Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation until 2030 and agreed to launch exploratory talks on the association of India to Horizon Europe, the EU's research and innovation programme. They welcomed the productive discussions at the inaugural India-EU Space Dialogue in Brussels in November 2025.

The leaders recognised the increasing incidents of extreme climate events and reaffirmed the importance of the Paris Agreement, the successive Conference of the Parties' (COP) outcomes, and respective Nationally Determined Contributions.

They agreed to cooperate closely for their effective implementation and to join forces to raise global action, including by holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

They reaffirmed the importance of the principles of equity, and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances. They commended the International Solar Alliance's (ISA) efforts to provide energy access and install large-scale solar energy capacities in developing countries. (ANI)

