"Will work to advance progress of our peoples, promote security, prosperity in Indian Ocean region": PM Modi ahead of Seychelles visit

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his upcoming two-day state visit to Seychelles would provide an opportunity for both countries to further deepen their longstanding partnership and work together to advance the progress of their people while promoting security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

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In his departure statement ahead of his visit to the East African island nation from June 27 to June 29, Prime Minister Modi said that he looked forward to holding discussions with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to strengthen bilateral ties.

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"Building on the successful State visit of President Herminie to India in February 2026, I look forward to our discussions aimed at further strengthening our enduring friendship. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," the Prime Minister said.

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PM Modi is visiting Seychelles at the invitation of President Herminie to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour.

Describing Seychelles as a valued maritime neighbour, the Prime Minister said the island nation is a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and its shared commitment to the Global South.

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PM Modi further noted that his visit comes as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

"Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in our Vision MAHASAGAR and our shared commitment to the Global South. This year, we also mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, which are rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, PM Modi said he would become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles, while noting that he will be looking forward to interacting with the Indian community in Seychelles, describing it as a "living bridge" between the two countries.

"During the visit, I will have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles. This historic opportunity reflects the strong democratic values and parliamentary traditions that bind our two nations," PM Modi said.

"I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in Seychelles, who have been nurturing the special friendship between India and Seychelles for generations, and serving as a living bridge between our two nations," he added.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the visit, PM Modi said it would further deepen the longstanding bonds between India and Seychelles, enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and advance the shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will also participate in the National Day celebrations, underlining the close defence and maritime partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral talks with President Herminie to review the full spectrum of India-Seychelles cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

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