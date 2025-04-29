DT
PT
Windows at Pak's London Mission smashed, 1 held

Windows at Pak’s London Mission smashed, 1 held

An Indian-origin man, Ankit Love, 41, has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of the High Commission of Pakistan in London, the police said on Monday. They said its officers were called to reports of a man allegedly smashing...
PTI
London, Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
An Indian-origin man, Ankit Love, 41, has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of the High Commission of Pakistan in London, the police said on Monday.

They said its officers were called to reports of a man allegedly smashing the windows of the diplomatic mission in the early hours of Sunday. Love was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The incident follows a heated demonstration on Friday. A group of Pakistani counter-protesters deployed loudspeakers to drown out the slogans of the Indian side. One Pakistani diplomat was also caught on camera making a threatening throat-slitting gesture towards the Indian protesters.

