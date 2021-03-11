Windsor intruder 'wanted to kill' Queen Elizabeth

PTI

London, August 17

A British Sikh man found in the grounds of royal residence Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow on Christmas Day last year told palace guards that he was there to kill Queen Elizabeth II, a UK court was told on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, identified himself as “Indian Sikh” who wanted to “assassinate” the 96-year-old monarch as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in a video that emerged soon after the arrest. The Queen was in her private apartments at that time on December 25, 2021.

Chail was charged with treason, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday, when he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey court on September 14.