DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Winners of Khalifa Award for Education to be announced in April

Winners of Khalifa Award for Education to be announced in April

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 2 (ANI/WAM): The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education has announced the closure of nominations for the award's 19th cycle for 2025-2026, which was launched last July. The names of the winners are scheduled to be announced at the end of April.

Advertisement

This cycle includes 10 fields across 17 categories.

Advertisement

Hamid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the award, said the wide response from the education sector at the local, Arab and international levels reflects the award's distinguished standing.

Advertisement

According to the approved timeline, he explained, initial screening by specialised committees begins immediately after the close of nominations, followed by judging and evaluation of eligible submissions against the criteria set for each field and category.

Al Houti added that the process is conducted with full objectivity and transparency, in line with the award's vision of promoting a culture of excellence in education and academia.

Advertisement

This stage will be followed by field visits to a number of educational and community institutions shortlisted for the final round, to assess the tangible impact of the submitted projects and initiatives on the sector and the local community. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts