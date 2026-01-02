Winners of Khalifa Award for Education to be announced in April

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 2 (ANI/WAM): The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education has announced the closure of nominations for the award's 19th cycle for 2025-2026, which was launched last July. The names of the winners are scheduled to be announced at the end of April.

This cycle includes 10 fields across 17 categories.

Hamid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the award, said the wide response from the education sector at the local, Arab and international levels reflects the award's distinguished standing.

According to the approved timeline, he explained, initial screening by specialised committees begins immediately after the close of nominations, followed by judging and evaluation of eligible submissions against the criteria set for each field and category.

Al Houti added that the process is conducted with full objectivity and transparency, in line with the award's vision of promoting a culture of excellence in education and academia.

This stage will be followed by field visits to a number of educational and community institutions shortlisted for the final round, to assess the tangible impact of the submitted projects and initiatives on the sector and the local community. (ANI/WAM)

