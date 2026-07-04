'Wish all citizens happiness, prosperity': Putin extends greetings to Trump on 250th anniversary of American independence

Moscow [Russia], July 4 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday extended wishes to US President Donald Trump as the country marks its 250th anniversary of independence.

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Putin recalled how Russia had extended its unequivocal support to the North American colonists in their struggle for freedom from British rule.

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Terming it a "landmark event" in world history, the Russian President said that in the course of two and a half centuries, many significant pages have been written in the history of relations between the two nations.

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"The signing of the United States Declaration of Independence not only heralded the birth of your nation but also constituted a landmark event in world history," his message shared by the Russian ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on Telegram said.

Putin recollected how Moscow and Washington fought as allies in the two world wars, "together liberating humanity from the horrors of Nazism, and subsequently played a pivotal role in shaping the foundations of the contemporary world order."

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He added, "Today, Russia and the United States as the world's two largest nuclear powers bear a special responsibility for maintaining international security and stability."

The Russian President expressed optimism in future ahead for the ties between the two countries and an establishment of constructive, equitable and mutually beneficial relations between Moscow and Washington to serve the interests not only of their peoples but also of the entire international community.

"Donald, I wish you and your loved ones health, well-being and every success, and I wish all citizens of the United States happiness and prosperity," he said.

✍️ President of Russia Vladimir Putin to US President @realDonaldTrump on 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th Anniversary of US independence: Donald, I wish you & your loved ones health, well-being & every success, & I wish all citizens of the United States happiness & prosperity.https://t.co/lBoGyk6CPs pic.twitter.com/yytFPs9ftp — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 4, 2026

On July 4, 2026, America is celebrating 250 years of independence.

The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.

The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)

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