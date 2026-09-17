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Home / World / "Wishing you all the health, happiness": US Embassy in India extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

"Wishing you all the health, happiness": US Embassy in India extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, conveying greetings on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, the Embassy extended its wishes to PM Modi for good health and happiness in the year ahead.

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“On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!” the post read.

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Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, praising his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.”

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President Murmu also prayed for Prime Minister Modi's long life and good health so that he could continue his campaign of public service and nation-building.

“While advancing on the path of modern progress with a sense of cultural pride, our countrymen are realizing the harmony between heritage and development. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life, so that you may continue to relentlessly advance your campaign of public service and nation-building,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan post added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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