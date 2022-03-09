With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

San Diego, March 9
A 30-year-old US citizen was arrested while trying to slither past US border agents in California with 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said on Tuesday.
The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on February 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.
Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area", the statement said.
Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.
“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border”, said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego.
“In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Russia-Ukraine War: Some key developments in the conflict
Ukraine is in dire need of air-defense systems
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
D-day tomorrow: All eyes on whether BJP will retain UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and make any impact in Punjab
A lot is riding on the verdict for all stakeholders, especia...