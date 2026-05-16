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Home / World / With support from Sheikha Fatima, UAE to restore Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

With support from Sheikha Fatima, UAE to restore Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

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ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): With the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the UAE has announced the restoration of the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

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Sheikha Fatima affirmed the humanitarian approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his commitment to the values of giving and development.

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This is a hallmark of the UAE community and is carried forward by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose inspiring vision for development, prosperity, and the preservation of heritage drives the country's aid ecosystem. An integral part of that vision is the preservation of Arab heritage and Islamic culture.

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The UAE announcement of the restoration of the Umayyad Mosque came during a visit by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, to the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria.

Al Kaabi stated, "Syria occupies a unique place at the heart of Arab and Islamic civilisation, and the Umayyad Mosque is one of its most prominent historical landmarks and enduring cultural symbols. The UAE's announcement of the restoration of this mosque, with the generous support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the 'Mother of the Nation', reflects the importance of our shared heritage and culture and the UAE's unwavering support for the Syrian people."

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She emphasised the UAE's commitment to preserving history and heritage, which is evident in the launch of cultural initiatives aimed at safeguarding Arab and Islamic heritage on the one hand and rehabilitating cultural heritage in the Arab region on the other.

This is part of the UAE's leading global role and its distinguished record in cultural diplomacy and humanitarian work.

She explained that the initiative to restore the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus will include the structural and architectural rehabilitation of the mosque, as well as the broader revitalisation of the surrounding historical area, in a manner that aligns with the Syrian identity and the economic, cultural, and social fabric of the country. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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