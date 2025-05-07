Within less than an hour: Two terror attacks in different areas of Judea, Samaria

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Two separate terror attacks were reported within less than an hour in northern Samaria and the Hebron area on Wednesday evening.

Near the Reichan Crossing in northern Samaria, four people were wounded by gunfire, including two women who sustained very light injuries and declined evacuation.

Two additional victims remain under treatment by military medical teams, with their condition described as moderate to serious. A military helicopter and surveillance drone were dispatched to assist in the manhunt for the shooters.

Shortly afterward, an attempted car-ramming attack occurred at the Sheep Junction (Tzomet HaKvasim) near Hebron. The terrorist was neutralized, and one person sustained minor injuries and is being treated on-site.

Both attacks are currently under investigation by security forces. (ANI/TPS)

