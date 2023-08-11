Woman singer who touched PM Modi's feet in US has a message for people of India over Manipur

ANI

Washington DC, August 11

African-American actress and singer Mary Millben on Thursday came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue and said that he would always fight for the people of the north-eastern state.

Her remarks came after PM Modi's address in Parliament in response to the no-confidence motion against his government.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mary Millben said that India has confidence in its leader and lashed out at "dishonest journalism".

She stressed that the Opposition will "chant loudly without substance" and added that the truth "will always set people free". Millben stated that she has confidence in PM Modi and is praying for him. She even cited late American civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr's quote 'let freedom ring'.

The truth: India has confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur, India will receive justice. And #PMModi will always fight for your freedom.



The truth: to associate with a party that dishonors cultural legacy, denies children the right to sing the… pic.twitter.com/KzI7oSO1QL — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) August 10, 2023

She further added, "Dishonest journalism will paint false narratives. Opposition voices will chant loudly without substance. But the truth, the truth will always set people free. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., #India’s let freedom ring. My beloved India, let truth ring. PM @narendramodi, you have my confidence. I praying for you."

In June this year, Millben met PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the US. She sang India's national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC where PM Modi addressed the Indian community. After crooning 'Jana gana mana', Mary greeted PM Modi and sought his blessings by touching his feet.

#Manipur #Narendra Modi