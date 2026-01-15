"Wondering whether present law and order situation will allow fair election": Bangladesh Election expert Munira Khan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 15 (ANI): Election expert Munira Khan said that the Bangladeshi people are concerned about the law and order situation ahead of the upcoming elections. She expressed optimism about the upcoming polls, saying they must be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Munira Khan told ANI, "I have been working for free, fair, and acceptable elections for everyone. I have dedicated 30 years to this work. This time, I feel there is a different atmosphere in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi people are waiting for an unflawed, credible election that is accepted by everyone. "

She added, "There are many challenges. We are not even one month away from the election, and the people of Bangladesh are wondering whether the law and order situation will allow a fair election to take place. We are all very hopeful and optimistic that elections must happen and in a free and fair manner."

She said all stakeholders are working to ensure the elections are free and fair.

"Election commission and all the stakeholders- political parties, civilians, civil society organisations are trying to make the elections free and fair"

Khan cautioned that there are elements opposed to a transparent electoral process, though their identities and motives remain unclear.

"Some people are not very happy about the situation. They do not want to hold a good election in this country, for their own reasons," Khan said.

Emphasising the stakes, Khan warned that failure to hold a free and fair election would have serious consequences.

"In Bangladesh, this is the last chance to have a good and fair election. If we don't have an election acceptable to everybody, we all will be very disappointed," she added.

Her remarks come just weeks before Bangladesh goes to the polls to elect a new government, following the July 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the end of the Awami League regime.

Following her departure from the country, student bodies that led the uprising selected Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser of the interim government, which will remain in place until a new government is elected. The country is scheduled to hold elections on February 12. (ANI)

