New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino congratulated his Spanish counterpart, Juan March Pujol, after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, while adding a spirited message that the result would not be repeated.

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Sharing a picture with the Ambassador of Spain to India on X, Caucino congratulated Pujol after Spain dominated the final match of the tournament.

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"With my friend ambassador Juan March Pujol, congratulating him Spain's triumph on the World Cup. Sports is Friendship and we have to recognize winners.. but it won't happen again!" the Argentine coach said.

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The interaction between the two diplomats came after Spain secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, lifting their second men's World Cup trophy.

Spain clinched the title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute during extra time, striking into the roof of the net past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

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The victory ended Argentina's title defence and marked another major milestone for Spain, who completed an unbeaten run and brought an end to Lionel Messi's reign as World Cup champion after the Argentine captain guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. Messi had also played a key role in Argentina's Copa America triumphs and World Cup campaign while conceding just one goal in eight matches.

The result also brought an end to Lionel Messi's reign as World Cup champion after the Argentine captain guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. Messi had also played a key role in Argentina's Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

For Spain, the triumph marked their first World Cup title since 2010 and strengthened their status as one of the dominant forces in international football. The team now holds both the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup titles after winning Euro 2024.

Nineteen-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who was only three years old when Spain won their first World Cup, became part of the squad that delivered another historic triumph for La Roja.

Spain's success was built on collective performances, with Rodri controlling midfield play, Mikel Oyarzabal finishing among the tournament's top scorers with five goals, and goalkeeper Unai Simon earning the Golden Glove award.

Ferran Torres also entered the record books as only the fifth substitute to score in a FIFA World Cup final and the first since Germany's Mario Gotze scored against Argentina in the 2014 final.

In the final played at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target. Argentina were reduced to 10 players in extra time after Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card, allowing Spain to hold on to their narrow victory.

Caucino's message reflected the sporting rivalry between the two footballing nations while highlighting the spirit of friendship and mutual respect beyond the pitch. (ANI)

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