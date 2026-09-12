New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that Tehran is working towards becoming a new member of BRICS’ New Development Bank and that some countries have extended support.

Araghchi, who is in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, described Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “strong meeting.”

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In an interview with SNN Iran, Araghchi said, "This is the session of the Heads of State, and the Heads of State are participating. We are also at the service of the President. The session itself is an important session that will begin today. Yesterday, a commercial council was formed, and you were a witness to important discussions that took place. Mr Putin, Mr Modi, and Dr Pezeshkian, especially regarding the use of local currencies and national currencies, had a conversation that caught the attention of the world and attracted a lot of news coverage.”

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“Today, the main session of the summit will begin. Along with that, the President had bilateral meetings. Yesterday, there was a very strong meeting with India; today with Malaysia as well, and with Ethiopia, which is an important country in Africa. Bilateral issues are being raised, regional issues are being raised, and praise be to God, the Islamic Republic of Iran's relations are expanding with the collection of Islamic countries and the countries of the region, and this is evident in all the meetings,” he added.

When asked about Iran’s bid to join the NBD, the Iranian minister said, "We are working on that today, and some countries are supportive, and they are in the process of fulfilling the necessary requirements."

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Iran intends to become a member of the New Development Bank (NDB), Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnaser Hemmati, announced, TV Brics reported last month, citing Iranian media.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali Prime Minister of Ethiopia said tUS Presence in West Asia was a factor for bloodshed. The Iranian President called for increasing economic and financial relations among BRICS member countries

During his meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Pezeshkian said that the region does not need a policeman and that the security of the Middle East will only be achieved by the hands of the countries in the region. The Iranian Presidnet said that Iran would make its relations with Muslim and neighboring countries more logical and stronger . Pezeshkian emphasised Iran being a peace seeking country.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, continuing discussions from their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship, with PM Modi thanking Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite challenging circumstances.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Pezeshkian for participating in the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum and noted the potential of BRICS to build resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries of the Global South.

The two leaders exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers, according to the MEA.In a post on X, PM Modi described the meeting as a continuation of the productive discussions held in Bishkek.

"From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue. Happy to have met Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India. We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace," the Prime Minister said.

The two leaders also discussed Iran's participation in BRICS, with the Prime Minister appreciating continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisations, including BRICS.

Iran, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and UAE, became a full member of BRICS from January 2024. (ANI)

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