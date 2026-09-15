Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 15 (ANI): Setting a constructive and forward-looking tone for regional diplomacy, bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh continue to advance through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and shared commitments to long-term stability and economic partnership across South Asia.

Building upon ongoing high-level diplomatic exchanges, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, speaking to ANI, addressed the prospective visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, stating, "The visit will take place when the timing is conducive and when discussions lead to a mutually acceptable timeframe. Once both sides agree on a suitable schedule, the visit will happen".

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Discussing the broader framework of bilateral engagement, he added, "It is a working relationship and a work in progress. Both sides are, hopefully, looking at it positively and are working towards resetting the relationship."

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Building upon these regional dynamics, Kobir noted that Dhaka is looking ahead to multilateral engagements, highlighting that Bangladesh currently holds the rotating chairmanship of BIMSTEC and intends to host a summit at some point in 2027, stating, "Bangladesh currently holds the chairmanship, and we intend to host a BIMSTEC Summit at some point in 2027".

Subsequently, on Sunday, expressing its intent to recalibrate bilateral channels and foster a pragmatic partnership rooted in mutual respect, Bangladesh announced that it seeks to establish a fresh framework of diplomatic engagement with India.

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The commentary was delivered by Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, during a media briefing following discussions concerning regional cooperation and high-level diplomatic exchanges. Reflecting on the vision for future interactions, Kobir stated, “We want to move towards a new relationship, which should be done through bilateral discussions, not through a multilateral forum.”

The minister further emphasised the importance of maintaining an objective and balanced perspective in foreign policy management, noting, “We have to get out of the India fascination. India is just another country, and Bangladesh wants good bilateral relations with it,” and addressing regional ties, he added, “Breakfast in India, lunch in India, dinner in India -- then when will you eat your own food?”

This diplomatic discourse followed recent scheduling considerations regarding international summits, after Dhaka noted that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman did not participate in the recently concluded BRICS Summit in New Delhi, as the invitation was extended in his capacity as the Chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) rather than through a dedicated bilateral mechanism at that particular juncture.

Bilateral ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have navigated various diplomatic evaluations following political transitions in August 2024.

Throughout these ongoing developments, a steadfast India has continued to prioritise regional stability, economic collaboration, and enduring people-to-people connections across South Asia. (ANI)

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