"Working with Board of Peace is going to be good thing for UN": Trump

Washington DC [US], January 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the United Nations needs to work with the newly formed "Board of Peace" on Gaza and other conflicts, arguing that the global body has failed to "live up to its potential" and that the new initiative could be "a good thing for the United Nations."

"I'm not sure I want that, but it's going to do great work with Gaza, and maybe other things, you know, it could be beyond Gaza. And we'll work with the United Nations. I've always said the United Nations has great potential, but they have not lived up to it. I say eight wars, and I never spoke to them. You'd think I would have spoken to them a lot. But the United Nations has great potential. I think working with the Board of Peace is going to be a good thing for the United Nations," Trump said.

The reaction came after Trump formally launched the Board of Peace at the WEF, signing its charter and describing the move as a major step towards global conflict resolution.

Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making", Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," and added, "And we're all stars.

Earlier, Trump came down heavily on the United Nations, arguing that its lack of competence led to his decision to establish the "Board of Peace" for Gaza to implement the 20-Point Peace Plan to end conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing the press, Trump said, "US President Donald Trump says, "We just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace. With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war."

When asked whether he wants the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations, Trump said they "haven't been very helpful," but believed in the organisation's potential.

"The UN just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the UN's potential, but it has never lived up to its potential. The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them. You've got to let the UN continue because the potential is so great," he said.

The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.

The high-profile international effort invites world leaders of 60 countries to join a new body aimed at promoting stability and overseeing post-conflict reconstruction, especially in the Gaza Strip. (ANI)

