World and Latin American leaders congratulate Lula on Brazil Presidential election victory

Brasilia [Brazil] October 26 (ANI): Leaders from across Latin America and the world have congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory over right-wing candidate Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential election, with several highlighting the importance of democracy and pledging to strengthen bilateral ties with the South American nation.

In a post on X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Lula, saying, "Long live democracy, the people of Brazil won. Congratulations, President Lula!"

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Viva la democracia, ganó el pueblo de Brasil. ¡Felicidades presidente Lula! — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) October 26, 2026

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira said Bolivia and Brazil were neighbouring and sister countries united by a shared history and common challenges.

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In a post on X, Paz said, "I congratulate President @LulaOficial on his victory. Bolivia and Brazil are neighboring and sister countries, united by a shared history and common challenges. We will continue working together to strengthen our relationship and generate more opportunities for our nations."

Felicito al presidente @LulaOficial por su victoria. Bolivia y Brasil somos países vecinos y hermanos, unidos por una historia y desafíos comunes. Seguiremos trabajando juntos para fortalecer nuestra relación y generar más oportunidades para nuestras naciones. 🇧🇴🤝🇧🇷 — Rodrigo Paz Pereira (@Rodrigo_PazP) October 26, 2026

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña also congratulated Lula on his election victory, praising the Brazilian people's participation in the electoral process.

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In a post on X, Peña said, "Congratulations @LulaOficial on your election as President of Brazil. I salute the Brazilian people for this great democratic journey. Paraguay and Brazil share a common agenda of integration and development. We will continue working together for the well-being of our people."

Felicidades @LulaOficial por tu elección como Presidente del Brasil. Saludo al pueblo brasileño por esta gran jornada democrática. El Paraguay y Brasil comparten una agenda común de integración y desarrollo. Seguiremos trabajando juntos por el bienestar de nuestra gente. — Santiago Peña (@SantiPenap) October 26, 2026

US Senator Bernie Sanders congratulated Lula on what he called an "extraordinary reelection victory" and highlighted the Brazilian leader's record on workers' rights and democracy.

In a post on X, Sanders said, "Congratulations to Lula on his extraordinary reelection victory in the Brazilian presidential election."

Congratulations to Lula on his extraordinary reelection victory in the Brazilian presidential election. Lula has stood up for Brazilian workers & democracy — and will continue to do so in the next four years. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 26, 2026

"Lula has stood up for Brazilian workers & democracy -- and will continue to do so in the next four years," he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also congratulated Lula on his re-election, pointing to opportunities to expand cooperation between Canada and Brazil.

In a post on X, Carney said, "Congratulations, President @LulaOficial, on your re-election in Brazil."

Congratulations, President @LulaOficial, on your re-election in Brazil. The relationship between Canada and Brazil has flourished under our partnership. Let’s seize this opportunity to make it even stronger, together — to create major new trade opportunities, protect the environment, and build greater prosperity for both our peoples. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 26, 2026

"The relationship between Canada and Brazil has flourished under our partnership. Let’s seize this opportunity to make it even stronger, together — to create major new trade opportunities, protect the environment, and build greater prosperity for both our peoples," he added.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo congratulated Lula on his victory and the Brazilian people on what he said was an electoral process that strengthened the country's democratic institutions.

En nombre del gobierno y del pueblo de Guatemala, felicito a @LulaOficial por una gran victoria en las urnas y su reelección como Presidente de Brasil, y al pueblo brasileño, por una gran jornada electoral que consolida sus instituciones democráticas. 🇬🇹🤝🇧🇷 Guatemala y Brasil comparten la convicción de que gobernar es trabajar por el bien común, sirviendo desde la autoridad pública a quienes históricamente han sido relegados, fortaleciendo la democracia y construyendo sociedades más justas. En tu nuevo mandato, Lula, seguiremos trabajando para fortalecer los vínculos entre nuestros pueblos. — Bernardo Arévalo (@BArevalodeLeon) October 26, 2026

In a post on X, Arévalo said, "On behalf of the government and the people of Guatemala, I congratulate @LulaOficial on a great victory at the polls and his re-election as President of Brazil, and the Brazilian people, for a great electoral process that consolidates their democratic institutions."

He added that Guatemala and Brazil shared the conviction that governance should serve the common good, support historically marginalised communities, strengthen democracy and build more just societies.

"In your new term, Lula, we will continue working to strengthen the ties between our peoples," he said.

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi said he had spoken with Lula following the election and congratulated him on his victory.

Acabo de comunicarme con el presidente electo de Brasil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, un amigo. Lo felicité por el triunfo y por la fiesta democrática que representa un proceso electoral. — Yamandú Orsi (@OrsiYamandu) October 26, 2026

In a post on X, Orsi said, "I just spoke with the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a friend."

"I congratulated him on the victory and on the democratic celebration that an electoral process represents," he added.

Lula's victory marks a remarkable political comeback, with the leftist leader securing a fourth non-consecutive term in office after previously losing to Bolsonaro in the first round of voting. Neither candidate had secured the majority required to avoid a run-off.

According to Al Jazeera, Lula's victory brings an end to a string of electoral successes by far-right candidates across Latin America, who have benefited from anti-incumbent sentiment, concerns over crime and promises of close collaboration with US President Donald Trump.

The election also saw a dispute over voting arrangements, with a Supreme Court justice extending voting hours by two hours following requests from both campaigns.

Lula's campaign sought an extension after reports of restricted access to public transport in key cities prompted accusations of voter suppression. Bolsonaro's campaign also requested additional voting time in parts of the country affected by inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, Brazil's defeated far-right presidential candidate, refused to concede defeat in Sunday's election and vowed to seek its annulment, alleging irregularities without presenting evidence to support his claims, Brazilian media reported.

According to Brazilian online newspaper Brasil de Fato, Flávio said, "We will use our legal team; we will request the annulment of these elections."

"I will not accept that the rules of the game have been changed on top of the game, once again, by Lula’s friends in the Supreme Federal Court," he added.

According to Brasil de Fato, Flávio called the election result "inexplicable" and questioned a decision by Supreme Federal Court Minister Cristiano Zanin to extend voting hours by two hours, until 7 pm (local time).

"Things happen out of nowhere, at the request of a former partner, Zanin himself, and he complies with an outdated request, bypassing electoral justice," Flávio said.

The report said the decision to extend voting hours was based on allegations that municipalities allied with Flávio had reduced public transportation fleets, potentially preventing voters from reaching polling stations.

Calling for further clarification of the election process, Flávio said Brazil should not accept what he alleged was wrongdoing during the polls.

“So there's a lot to be clarified before Brazil simply acknowledges this dirty trick that happened in these elections. I'm not going to give up on my Brazil. I hope that you, who have been watching me, won't give up either,” he concluded.

Brasil de Fato reported that Flávio had not presented evidence to substantiate his allegations as he vowed to challenge the election results.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday (local time) said “Brazil is no one's backyard” after winning re-election on Sunday, asserting that his campaign had defeated foreign intervention through digital platforms and pledging to increase public participation in decision-making.

In a post on X, Lula shared his remarks following his re-election as President of Brazil, in which he highlighted the importance of voting in safeguarding democracy.

"We managed to convince people that voting was extremely important to safeguard democracy in Brazil. We defeated foreign intervention through digital platforms. Brazil is no one's backyard. We will change the way we run this country; we will make people participate more in the decision-making process," Lula said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)