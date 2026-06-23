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Home / World / World Bank backs India’s job push with $1.5-bn loan

World Bank backs India’s job push with $1.5-bn loan

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved $1.5 billion in financing to support India’s structural reforms aimed at boosting private sector-led job creation and accelerating economic growth.

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The financing, provided under the Boosting Job Creation in the Private Sector Development Policy Financing (DPF) Operation, is expected to support reforms that can create employment opportunities for 11 million young Indians entering the workforce over the next two decades.

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