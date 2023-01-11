World Bank cuts global growth forecast to 1.7%

Washington, January 10

The global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in the world’s top economies — the US, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday.

In an annual report, the World Bank, which lends money to poorer countries for development projects, said it had slashed its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half, to just 1.7%, from its previous projection of 3%.

If that forecast proves accurate, it would be the third-weakest annual expansion in three decades, behind only the deep recessions that resulted from the 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Though the US might avoid a recession this year — the World Bank predicts the US economy will eke out growth of 0.5% — global weakness will likely pose another headwind for America’s businesses and consumers, on top of high prices and more expensive borrowing rates. The US also remains vulnerable to further supply chain disruptions if Covid keeps surging or Russia’s war in Ukraine worsens.

And Europe, long a major exporter to China, will likely suffer from a weaker Chinese economy. — AP

