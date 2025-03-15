DT
World Bank Group's Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions

World Bank Group's Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions

Partners, clients, and private-sector leaders will gather here for the 2nd edition of the World Bank Group's Global Digital Summit to explore, together, cutting-edge digital solutions, share insights, and foster valuable discussions about the transformative work shaping the future of digital development.
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], March 15 (ANI/WAM): Partners, clients, and private-sector leaders will gather here for the 2nd edition of the World Bank Group's Global Digital Summit to explore, together, cutting-edge digital solutions, share insights, and foster valuable discussions about the transformative work shaping the future of digital development.

The dynamic and impactful event will take place on March 18-19, 2025 at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC.

The theme for this year's summit, 'Digital Pathways for All'', brings together an exciting mix of government officials, thought leaders, private-sector representatives, and partner organisations.

Participants will experience state-of-the-art digital technologies and projects from partners and leading tech companies. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

