World Bank okays $150 mn for Lanka banks

Colombo, November 10
The World Bank has approved USD 150 million to strengthen Sri Lanka’s financial and institutional sectors, the Central Bank of the debt-trapped island nation said. “Lanka’s economic crisis highlights the need for strong safety nets to support the financial sector,” Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka was quoted as saying.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife
Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...
UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor
The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...
Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family
Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...