World Economic Forum comes forward to partner in Telangana Rising 2047 vision

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Jeremy Jurgens, managing director, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact and Integration, C4IR Network, at the Telangana Pavilion during the WEF 2026 in Davos.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy proposed hosting an annual follow-up WEF in July or August, according to the release.

The idea is to facilitate a platform for follow-up on the discussions or decisions made during WEF in January, considering that a time gap of one year is quite long in the context of modern business lifecycles of today. Telangana offered to join hands with WEF in hosting the follow-up Forum in the capacity of a strategic partner, as stated in the release.

"Seeing is believing. We would like to showcase to the world the wonderful opportunities and resources our state can offer. So we are ready to host the WEF follow-up meet annually in Hyderabad."

The WEF team responded very positively to the Chief Minister's idea, despite similar proposals from several countries.

"We shall take this forward in the near future." WEF MD Jeremy Jurgens mentioned that the 'Summer Davos' is being held annually in China, and that there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Chief Minister presented the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the roadmap, and the strategy being implemented to achieve the goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy. The two sides reflected on the journey of C4IR Telangana (Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution), launched at BioAsia 2024. It was launched as the WEF's first thematic centre for healthcare and life sciences in India, aiming to drive health-tech innovation, policy, and workforce skilling through strategic partnerships with industry and academia.

Jurgens said the launch of C4IR Telangana at BioAsia was a very positive role model for WEF in India. Speaking about the Chief Minister's 2047 vision, he said the various facets of the vision open up various opportunities for mutual cooperation. "We would like to partner in the Telangana Rising vision and be a part of the journey. Hyderabad has a great talent base," he stated.

The WEF MD explained C4IR's research on best practices for planning industrial clusters and offered to share that information with C4IR Telangana.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu explained about "CURE, PURE, RARE" - the state's new economic development strategy, as well as the Bharat Future City, the net-zero greenfield smart city project, which is set to be a role model for sustainable urban development in India.

The delegation, including Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, detailed Hyderabad's leading capabilities in aerospace, defence, bio-design, software, and pharma. Adding that the current focus of the government is promotion of electric vehicles and transition to renewable energy, they also explained about the various skilling initiatives being taken up through the newly launched Advanced Technology Centres, the Young India Skills University and the Young India Sports University.

"Our main priority area for the younger population is skilling and sports," the CM stated. (ANI)

