"World has to unite against terrorism," All-Party Delegation member John Brittas says

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): CPI-M Leader and All-Party Delegation member John Brittas on Wednesday arrived at the Delhi Airport to leave for Japan along with the all party delegation that will visit five East Asian Countries. Brittas said that all countries must come together with India in its rally against terrorism.

"Our delegation is now leaving for Japan. I have been always telling that this is a public diplomatic outreach to send across the message of India that the world has to unite against terrorism, and this is a high time that the countries need to rally with India in its concerns against terrorism," he told ANI.

Brittas said he hopes to accurately send across India's message to the world across different sections of people.

"So we'll be having meetings, freewheeling discussions with the different sections of the people, state actors and also non-state actors like civil society, think tanks, media, academicians, ministers, parliament, etc. We hope that we can convey the view of our nation," he said.

Brittas is a part of an MPs' delegation going to Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan and Singapore, to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism.

Prior to leaving for Delhi, calling it a "massive exercise", Brittas said that the all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism on global stage will convey the message of the nation against the terror to the world community.

Reflecting on the schedule of the all-party delegation he is a part of, the CPI-M leader said, "Our delegation's first meeting is in Japan, and from there we will move to Korea and we'll cover Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. These are all very important countries, and we feel that we can convey the message of our nation, the message against terror, the message of the importance of a plural, diverse democratic country like India. the need of the hour is that the whole community needs to come together to fight the terror."

A day earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed Members of Parliament and delegation members at a meeting held in the Parliament building, ahead of their visits to various countries to highlight India's fight against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

