World judo body suspends Putin as its honorary president

Budapest, February 27
Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday.
The International Judo Federation cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status.
The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.
The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word "war" to describe Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as "escalation of conflict." A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as "development manager." (AP)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy
The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...
PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upo...
Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode
Oil terminal, gas pipeline set ablaze; SWIFT preparing to co...
Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases
The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...