"World leaders chose India": IndoGenius co-founder hails BRICS summit, praises New Delhi’s hospitality

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): India’s growing weight in the global economic and geopolitical order was on full display at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with the presence of heads of state and government underscoring the country’s rising international influence, IndoGenius co-founder Nick Booker highlighted, while praising India’s leadership and hospitality during the summit.

Booker, who attended the BRICS Summit in the national capital, said India’s ability to bring leaders of major emerging economies to New Delhi was particularly significant, noting that he had also witnessed the country’s hosting of the G20 Summit in 2023.

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“I had the fortune of attending the G20 summit in 2023, which was also here at the extraordinary Bharat Mandapam complex,” Booker told ANI in an exclusive interview.

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Reflecting on both summits, Booker said the personal participation of BRICS heads of state in New Delhi carried particular significance for India, as countries could have chosen to send foreign ministers or other representatives instead.

“Although BRICS has taken place for many years and rotates venues, what makes today important for India is that the heads of state and leaders have actually attended here,” he said.

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Booker said the decision by leaders to travel personally to India demonstrated the importance they attach to the country, describing India as a key force shaping the global economy and technological and healthcare landscape.

“They could have sent foreign representatives, foreign ministers, or other delegates, but the heads of state made the effort to come here,” he said.

He noted that such participation was not necessarily required for BRICS membership, making the presence of leaders in New Delhi an important reflection of India’s growing stature.

“They chose to, and they chose to because India is the world's most populous country, the fastest-growing major economy, and a nation shaping the growth of technology and healthcare globally through its diaspora, as well as through economic trade,” Booker said.

Beyond the summit’s diplomatic significance, Booker also highlighted India’s cultural strengths, particularly its tradition of hospitality, saying the atmosphere created for international delegates encouraged openness and engagement.

“The most important element of Indian culture is hospitality. Indians are incredibly open, friendly, and create an atmosphere where people are comfortable talking with each other,” he said.

“It’s wonderful that Indians are so friendly and I’m sure that delegates from Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia must also share a similar sentiment,” he added.

The 18th BRICS Summit concluded in New Delhi on Saturday, with China set to assume the BRICS chairship in 2027.

India hosted the summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” which drew in leaders from across the world and resulted in a unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration. (ANI)

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