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Home / World / World leaders depart New Delhi following conclusion of 18th BRICS Summit

World leaders depart New Delhi following conclusion of 18th BRICS Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The highly successful 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive diplomatic engagement, encompassing active session addresses alongside 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with visiting Heads of State and government officials from Friday through late Sunday afternoon.

Following the culmination of these intensive multilateral engagements and high-level diplomatic schedules in the national capital, world leaders and high-ranking international officials departed from New Delhi, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov heading back from the capital.

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The packed itinerary included multiple pull-aside discussions conducted alongside global leaders and international institutional heads attending the BRICS sessions as well as the Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue segments.

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Prime Minister Modi initiated his diplomatic schedule on Friday afternoon by holding discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam.

The engagement preceded bilateral meetings later that evening with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

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On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi commenced proceedings by hosting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for bilateral discussions at Hyderabad House.

Subsequent consultations involved Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vietnam Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Modi subsequently welcomed arriving BRICS member nation leaders at Bharat Mandapam ahead of official proceedings.

Delegates then convened for a closed session focused on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism', where Prime Minister Modi delivered an address.

The Prime Minister later witnessed the 'Bharat Innovates' exhibition alongside BRICS counterparts, joined the traditional family photograph session, and participated in a joint tree plantation initiative on the lawns of Bharat Mandapam.

A significant bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping followed as part of the Prime Minister's itinerary.

Proceedings concluded for the day as the Prime Minister hosted a gala dinner for visiting dignitaries at the venue.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi interacted with leaders of BRICS Partner Countries and Outreach Invitees, partook in a family photograph session, and addressed the summit session themed 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth'.

Back-to-back bilateral sit-downs proceeded as Prime Minister Modi met Kazakhstan Prime Minister Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Nigerian Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and Ugandan Vice-President Jessica Alupo at Bharat Mandapam.

Amidst the bilateral sit-downs, the Prime Minister held crucial deliberations with participating leaders and institutional heads attending the broader BRICS sessions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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