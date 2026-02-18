New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global leaders attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 immersed themselves in a vibrant display of India's rich cultural traditions during a special dinner and cultural programme at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The event, blending classical music and dynamic dance performances, highlighted the nation's diverse heritage amid discussions on the future of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of the evening, captioning one: "With world leaders at the AI Impact Summit dinner and cultural programme."

Advertisement

With world leaders at the AI Impact Summit dinner and cultural programme. pic.twitter.com/Z9kmOCD47L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2026

Another post emphasised the cultural showcase: "The cultural programme at Bharat Mandapam showcased India's rich heritage and traditions!"

The cultural programme at Bharat Mandapam showcased India’s rich heritage and traditions! pic.twitter.com/Pih33mon9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2026

The photos accompanying the posts capture the essence of the programme. In one set, PM Modi, dressed in a traditional white kurta and blue vest, is seen engaging with performers and fellow leaders.

Advertisement

A notable image shows a group of musicians seated on a white platform, playing instruments such as the harmonium and tabla, while world leaders stand attentively nearby in a modern hall with wave-like ceiling designs and a colourful carpet.

Other images depict the audience seated at elegantly decorated tables lined with white floral arrangements and water bottles, watching intently as dancers take the stage. The performances feature artists in vivid green, red, orange, and gold costumes, posing gracefully against backdrops evoking nature and the cosmos--complete with elements such as elephants, peacocks, cows, and planetary motifs.

One photo highlights three female dancers in green attire with intricate jewellery, striking, expressive poses on a flower-lined stage. Larger group dances feature performers holding plants or raising arms in synchronised formations, set against dramatic lighting and mist effects, symbolising unity and vitality.

The cultural evening served as a highlight of the summit, which brought together over 20 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, alongside tech luminaries like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the programme underscored India's role in promoting ethical AI while celebrating its ancient traditions.

Earlier, PM Modi warmly welcomed several world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, as the global leaders in tech and policymaking on Artificial Intelligence (AI) converged in the national capital for the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Among the dignitaries received were Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of Spain; Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic; Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan; Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland; Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka; and Alar Karis, President of Estonia.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Sebastien Pillay, Vice President of Seychelles; Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; and Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia.

Global institutions were represented by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, as well as Vice Presidents Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana and Edmand Lara Montano of Bolivia.

The series of high-level welcomes at Bharat Mandapam highlighted India's leadership in promoting global cooperation on artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation. Leaders attending the summit are expected to discuss AI-driven solutions, economic growth, sustainable development, and technology partnerships.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together nations and international institutions, reflecting India's focus on multilateral collaboration and the use of AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)