World leaders unite in prayers for Pope Leo XIV’s speedy recovery after successful lung surgery

Rome [Italy], October 14 (ANI): World leaders on Tuesday (local time) extended prayers and wishes for the speedy recovery of Pope Leo XIV following his successful lung surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, expressing hope for his return to health and highlighting his message of peace, humanity, unity and compassion amid his treatment for lung adenocarcinoma.

The prayers come as the head of the Catholic Church recovers after doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung following a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among those who conveyed their prayers and wishes for the pontiff's recovery through posts on X.

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Pope Leo XIV as a source of inspiration for Catholics worldwide, emphasising his message of peace and humanity.

"Pope Leo XIV is a source of inspiration to Catholics right around the world – and here in Australia. He is a voice for peace, humanity and reason in our modern world. My thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers from his recent surgery. We hope and pray for a quick recovery," Albanese said in his post.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also conveyed his wishes for the Pope's recovery, underlining the significance of his message of unity and compassion.

"On behalf of Canadians, I wish Pope Leo XIV a full and swift recovery following his successful surgery. His Holiness is a source of hope and inspiration for billions around the world. His message of unity and compassion reminds us of the strength we can offer one another in moments of uncertainty. As he recovers, may he draw strength from the prayers of those whose lives he has touched, just as so many draw strength from him," Carney said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also joined the global outpouring of prayers for the pontiff, wishing him a speedy recovery following his recent diagnosis.

"Wishing His Holiness Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following his recent diagnosis. My prayers & thoughts are with @Pontifex & the Catholic community worldwide," Guterres said in his post.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his prayers for the Pope's health, invoking divine guidance for the medical team overseeing his treatment.

"Jeanette and I are united in prayer for @PONTIFEX’s health following his recent diagnosis. May the Lord give him strength and the Holy Spirit guide the medical professionals taking care of the Holy Father," Rubio said.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops also confirmed the successful removal of a cancerous tumour from the Pope's right lung, calling on the faithful to continue praying for his recovery and for those affected by cancer.

"Doctors at Gemelli Hospital removed a cancerous tumor from Pope Leo XIV’s right lung, according to the Holy See Press Office. The surgery was successful, with no complications, and the Holy Father has returned to his hospital room. We ask the faithful to continue praying for Pope Leo’s recovery and for the doctors and staff caring for him. We also hold in prayer all who are living with cancer, their families, and those who care for them," the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a post on X.

According to Vatican News, Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, following preoperative examinations that confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

A statement from the Holy See Press Office said the procedure was carried out as planned, with doctors removing the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung using a video-assisted technique.

“To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of his right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique. An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations,” the statement read.

The Holy See Press Office confirmed that the operation was successful and that no complications occurred. The Pope spent approximately three hours in the operating room, with the surgery itself lasting around 90 minutes.

“The operation was successful, and there were no complications,” the statement added.

Vatican News reported that Pope Leo awoke normally after the procedure and returned to his room on the hospital's 10th floor following a brief period of observation.

According to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, the Pope asked for dinner after the operation and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff.

The surgical team was led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella. The anaesthesia team comprised Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello.

Further examinations of the removed tissue are expected to be conducted in the coming days, Vatican News reported. Preoperative tests had helped doctors determine the location of the affected tissue and the appropriate surgical approach. (ANI)

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