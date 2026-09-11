New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): As India plays host to the BRICS Summit in the national capital all eyes will also be on the key visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the summit. The visit the first by the Chinese President in 7 years also marks a significant thaw in Sino-Indian relations after the Galwan conflict.

Li Jingjing, Chinese journalist with CGTN says that the summit is crucial as the world is looking at India and China to work together in a shifting world order.

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"This is a very important visit, and also an important BRICS meeting. I think this is what people from both China and India want to see, and also what people from the world want to see, because China and India are neighbours and we are also two largest developing countries with large populations. If we work together, there's so much potential, we can work on trade, green development, energy technology, there's so much that we can work on, and that will benefit people from both our countries and the world. I'm sure the whole world is looking at the cooperation between China and India," she said.

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Li Jingjing says that China stands strongly with the global south as it looks to amplify its concerns at the world stage. She believed it is crucial for members of the BRICS consortium to work together.

"President Xi, made it very clear, no matter what stage China is reaching development, China will always be a member of global south. And China always supports development of global south, stands with global sub-countries, to make sure our interests will be heard, to make sure the world order is fairer to all of us. This summit definitely will have a lot of outcomes to enhance corporations between China, India, and members and dialogue partners among all BRICS countries," she said.

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"The current world order is slowly shifting. Developing countries, or what we call global sub-countries, are demanding an equal world order that will answer the interests and demands of developing countries. And so, members to BRICS summit share a common concern, they feel the interests of their people are not being amplified at the world stage. Sometimes they have to sacrifice their own interests, national interests, or sovereignty, in order to follow Western institutions' orders. So now, through regional corporations like BRICS, like SCO, developing countries are raising their concerns and working together to enhance corporations like trade and green development. ( Especially now we have climate change or energy crisis, it's crucial that we all work together to answer our needs. China really supports the development of global south," she added.

Making a reference to the current tensions on tariffs with the United States, the Chinese journalist said that the BRICS forum presents an opportunity to address these concerns and find solutions.

"BRICS Summit is about cooperation. And over the past decades, south trade has been growing dramatically. And that's beneficial to China, to India, to all member countries. So I'm really sure all the bilateral meetings that happen during this summit will benefit to all members of BRICS Summit. That is going to be very significant. I think the world has been seeing the trade war and the tariff war being launched, not just on China, but also on India or all the global south countries. And now leaders from both countries are willing to seek a solution through dialogue, through cooperation. That's great for everybody, because no one wants to see conflict. Everything will be solved through dialogue, through cooperation. That's going to benefit people, China, the US, India, everybody, because we've seen enough conflicts nowadays. No one wants more conflicts. Let's sit together, sit at a table and find peaceful solutions that will benefit the world," she said.

India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13. It will mark India’s fourth Chairship of BRICS in 2026. India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum.

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges. (ANI)

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