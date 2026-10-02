World needs to pay heed to Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence: Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti 

Baku [Azerbaijan], October 2 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan organised an event at the Chancery premises in Baku today to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the International Day of Non-Violence.

According to the embassy, the event was attended by key functionaries of Indian diaspora associations, members of the Indian community and friends of India in Azerbaijan.

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Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, led the gathering in offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and recalling his enduring message of truth, peace and non-violence.

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In his remarks, Ambassador Abhay Kumar highlighted Gandhi's unwavering commitment to non-violence, noting that he not only preached non-violence but practised it throughout his life. He recalled Gandhi's opposition to violence even during India's freedom struggle and his efforts to stop communal violence during Partition through personal interventions and fasts. He also highlighted the global influence of Gandhi's philosophy, which inspired leaders and movements across the world.

Referring to the continuing conflicts in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine, the Ambassador emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that “this is not an era of war.” He noted that Gandhi's message of peace, tolerance and non-violence remains highly relevant in today's world.

A short documentary on the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi was also screened during the event, highlighting his journey, philosophy and contribution to India's freedom struggle and the global cause of non-violence.

The event highlighted India's enduring commitment to global peace, dialogue and peaceful resolution of differences, while reaffirming the universal relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's timeless philosophy of non-violence. (ANI)

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