"World Peace Centre will be one of main centres of world for propagating...": Punjab Governor

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the World Peace Centre will be one of the main centres of the world for propagating the message of Lord Mahavir for humanity in the world. He stated that Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti made this centre and it has been built due to people's support.

In an interview with ANI, Kataria said that peace will be established in India and the world on the basis of thoughts of Lord Mahavir. Established by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti founder Acharya Lokesh Muni, the World Peace Centre is a unique initiative dedicated to promoting peace and addressing national interest issues.

On World Peace Centre, he said, "I would like to say that the way Acharya Lokesh Muni ji thinks about India and the thoughts of Lord Mahavir. On the basis of these thoughts, peace will be established in the country and the world. To give the message of peace with strength, a centre is needed. Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti which was started in 2005 made this centre. But without the centre, there is no support from the public or the donors. So, I think the one who has the ability to get donations, gets the donations. Today, this building has been built due to people's support. This building will continue to grow further, with the support of the public. They are saint. They have only their own life, culture, behavior and message which goes among the people of the society and the people of the society join it. So, this centre will be one of the main centres of the world for propagating the message of Lord Mahavir for humanity in the world."

Advertisement

In his speech at the inauguration of India's first World Peace Centre, he said that it is wonder of this Indian land that a mother gives birth to a child who works to preserve India's culture. He credited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for being responsible for whatever he has become today and said that he still consider himself a worker

He said, "This is the wonder of this Indian land that some mother gives birth to a child who works to preserve and protect our culture from all kinds of hassle...This is the wonder of the land that kept the seeds of Sanatan alive even after thousands of years of struggle, and now that seed is turning into trees. Respected Pawan Jindal ji who is the head of my family. I grew up in the same family and whatever I am today is because of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. I have tried to inculcate the rituals I got and because of that, today I am a position like Governor, I am a small worker, I have worked with Shyam Ozha ji for years. I do not consider myself Excellency, but I still consider myself a worker of Jainism and that's the way I do my job."

Advertisement

He praised Acharya Lokesh Muni for his efforts and mentioned about Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti. He said that the plant which has been sowed by Muni has succeeded in bringing the greatness of India to the world.

"Guruji, society supports the efforts that you have made. If a person who takes support is strong, then this society has the potential to do everything. This is the journey of your life from 2005 through Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and after this work continued to move forward slowly. I think God also helps when we think about the whole humanity and welfare of the humanity," he said.

"You said there if there are any shortcomings in this India. We became very devoted to religion but we stopped worshiping Shakti. This seed that is left is saved due to sacrifice of people who worship Shakti. It also means non-violence is necessary and I think Lord Mahavira, Lord Buddha, all these proved this. But, I think the plant you sowed is succeeding in bringing that greatness of India to the world," he added.

Earlier, Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti founder Acharya Lokesh Muni said that the World Peace Centre is being inaugurated to resolve the conflict whenever it arises in the world in time and make world stress-free and non-violence free. He said that World Peace Centre will have peace ambassadors around the world, whose responsibility will be to provide service for the peace in the world if conflict erupts in any part of the world.

In an interview with ANI, Acharya Lokesh Muni said that the centre will be dedicated to resolving the issues that the world faces due to religious intolerance. He welcomed all the dharmacharyas and philanthropists who were present there for the inauguration of the centre.

On the inauguration of India's first World Peace Centre, he said, "There is a vision behind this. There is a theme that if conflict arises anywhere in the world, it should be resolved in time. We are seeing that wars are going on in many parts of our world right now and it has been going on for years and the economy of the whole world is being affected, innocent children have been killed. women are getting widowed. After all, even after the war, they come to the negotiating table, so why not come to the table earlier. World Peace Centre will have peace ambassadors and peace soldiers all over the world, whose responsibility will be to provide service for the peace in the world if conflict arises in any part of the world whether in the name of race, religion or community, region."

"And this was anekant darshan of Lord Mahavir, that we respect the views of others like our ideas. We respect the existence of others like our existence. This centre will be dedicated to the resolution of the issues that the world is facing because of religious intolerance. Along with this, the message of India's culture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya' will be spread from here.... Today, it is going to be inaugurated to make our world stress-free, non-violence free. I am delighted that world-renowned top dharmacharyas and people's representatives are attending. Philanthropists from India and around the world are present on this occasion. I welcome them all," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)