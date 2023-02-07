 World powers rush to aid of Turkey, Syria : The Tribune India

World powers rush to aid of Turkey, Syria

Russian rescuers to fly to quake-hit nations | EU mobilises 10 search teams

World powers rush to aid of Turkey, Syria

People stand in front of collapsed buildings at Kahramanmaras. Reuters/AP



MOSCOW, February 6

Turkey and Syria saw international support on Monday after a massive earthquake struck the nations, killing over 2,300.

The Kremlin said Russian rescue workers will fly to Syria and Turkey as President Vladimir Putin spoke with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan over the phone to express his condolences over the death and destruction wrought by the magnitude 7.8 quake, the worst to strike Turkey this century.

A baby being rescued in Malatya, Turkey.

Armenia, which was struck by a devastating earthquake in 1988, also expressed its sadness over Monday's earthquake, even though the former Soviet republic which borders Turkey has no diplomatic ties with Ankara due to disputes over history.

The United States is already responding to the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. “Our initial assistance response to Turkey is already underway, and US-supported humanitarian organisations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country.”

Stand with them

Germany stands ready to provide help and assistance in dealing with this disaster. Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor

Counting on nations

We count on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by this disaster. Antonio Guterres, UN Chief

Sending help

Our assistance response to Turkey is underway, and US-supported humanitarian organisations in Syria are responding. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilised in the wake of the major earthquake, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Monday.

"Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement.

Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.

The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries.

Britain has said it will send 76 search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment to Turkey. “We stand ready to provide further support as needed,” Foreign Minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

Israel said it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief for the Arab state and that it was prepared to oblige, in what would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbours. — Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding postponed?

2
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

3
Delhi

Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

4
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

5
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

6
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

7
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

8
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

9
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

10
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000

Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000

On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus

Indian-American Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz elected co-chairs of House India caucus


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

11.29% holders of smart ration cards ineligible in Mohali dist

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Proclaimed offender nabbed after 13 years in Ludhiana

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI