World powers rush to aid of Turkey, Syria

MOSCOW, February 6
Turkey and Syria saw international support on Monday after a massive earthquake struck the nations, killing over 2,300.
The Kremlin said Russian rescue workers will fly to Syria and Turkey as President Vladimir Putin spoke with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan over the phone to express his condolences over the death and destruction wrought by the magnitude 7.8 quake, the worst to strike Turkey this century.
Armenia, which was struck by a devastating earthquake in 1988, also expressed its sadness over Monday's earthquake, even though the former Soviet republic which borders Turkey has no diplomatic ties with Ankara due to disputes over history.
The United States is already responding to the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. “Our initial assistance response to Turkey is already underway, and US-supported humanitarian organisations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country.”
Stand with them
Germany stands ready to provide help and assistance in dealing with this disaster. Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor
Counting on nations
We count on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by this disaster. Antonio Guterres, UN Chief
Sending help
Our assistance response to Turkey is underway, and US-supported humanitarian organisations in Syria are responding. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilised in the wake of the major earthquake, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Monday.
"Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement.
Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.
The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries.
Britain has said it will send 76 search and rescue specialists, four search dogs and rescue equipment to Turkey. “We stand ready to provide further support as needed,” Foreign Minister James Cleverly said in a statement.
Israel said it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief for the Arab state and that it was prepared to oblige, in what would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbours. — Agencies
