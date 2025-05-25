"World recognises PM Modi as strong leader in fight against terrorism": RS MP Satnam Sandhu

Manama [Bahrain], May 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, said that India's efforts to fight terrorism are gaining global recognition. He said the world now sees Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the strongest global leaders in the fight against terrorism.

"The world now recognises Prime Minister Modi as one of the strongest leaders against terrorism, as India fights against terrorism," said Sandhu.

Speaking to ANI from Bahrain, Sandhu added, "Under the leadership of BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, our delegation spent two days here at Bahrain. We met and held discussions with the top leadership here and the think tanks."

Highlighting India's positive global image, Sandhu said, "The best thing is that the people here realise that India is a growth and peace-loving country. The economy of India is being endorsed by the entire world."

He also stressed the importance of unity in the fight against terrorism. "After our visit, we witnessed the outcome of the all-party delegation. All of them condemned terrorism in one voice. This is the significance of the deliberations. There is also a huge influence of the Indian diaspora here," he said.

"The two days were very productive. The world now recognises PM Modi as one of the strongest figures in the world against terrorism, as India is fighting the world's fight against terrorism," he added.

The all-party delegation, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Later, the delegation led by Baijayant Panda also met with the Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh. During the meeting, the delegation affirmed India's determination to combat terrorism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The seven group of delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

