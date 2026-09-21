"World remains insufficiently prepared": WHO chief Ghebreyesus ahead of UNGA high-level week

Geneva [Switzerland], September 21 (ANI): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (local time) said that the world remains "insufficiently prepared" to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics, ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week.

In a post on X, Tedros said, "Next week at #UNGA, world leaders will meet to renew their commitments to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. The political declaration is clear: the world remains insufficiently prepared."

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Next week at #UNGA, world leaders will meet to renew their commitments to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. The political declaration is clear: the world remains insufficiently prepared. Now we need leaders to turn political commitments into action, and complete… pic.twitter.com/XM1l2vhnJ6 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 21, 2026

He further said that leaders need to turn "political commitments into action, and complete the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex to the Pandemic Agreement."

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His remarks come as world leaders prepare to gather at the UN headquarters for the annual high-level General Debate, scheduled from September 22 to 28.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” Bangladesh's Khalilur Rahman is presiding over the session.

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The General Assembly will bring together presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives from all 193 UN member states, who will outline their priorities and positions on major international issues.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for hope and continued efforts towards a better world as he prepares to attend his last UN General Assembly (UNGA) as UN chief.

In a post on X, Guterres said, "As I prepare for my last UNGA as @UN Secretary-General, I've been reflecting on the global challenges people face. In these difficult times, we have to choose to be hopeful, not hopeless. We cannot give up fighting for a better world for all - now more than ever."

From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to participate and deliver an address.

According to the United Nations, the 81st session will focus on revitalising global cooperation, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting collective action for peace, dignity and equality.

The UN General Assembly's high-level week will also feature discussions on global conflicts, development, climate change, humanitarian challenges and other pressing international issues.

The General Debate is expected to provide a major platform for leaders to present their foreign policy priorities and engage on key global developments. (ANI)

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