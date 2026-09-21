DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "World remains insufficiently prepared": WHO chief Ghebreyesus ahead of UNGA high-level week

"World remains insufficiently prepared": WHO chief Ghebreyesus ahead of UNGA high-level week

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], September 21 (ANI): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (local time) said that the world remains "insufficiently prepared" to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics, ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week.

In a post on X, Tedros said, "Next week at #UNGA, world leaders will meet to renew their commitments to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. The political declaration is clear: the world remains insufficiently prepared."

Advertisement

He further said that leaders need to turn "political commitments into action, and complete the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex to the Pandemic Agreement."

Advertisement

His remarks come as world leaders prepare to gather at the UN headquarters for the annual high-level General Debate, scheduled from September 22 to 28.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” Bangladesh's Khalilur Rahman is presiding over the session.

Advertisement

The General Assembly will bring together presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives from all 193 UN member states, who will outline their priorities and positions on major international issues.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for hope and continued efforts towards a better world as he prepares to attend his last UN General Assembly (UNGA) as UN chief.

In a post on X, Guterres said, "As I prepare for my last UNGA as @UN Secretary-General, I've been reflecting on the global challenges people face. In these difficult times, we have to choose to be hopeful, not hopeless. We cannot give up fighting for a better world for all - now more than ever."

From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to participate and deliver an address.

According to the United Nations, the 81st session will focus on revitalising global cooperation, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting collective action for peace, dignity and equality.

The UN General Assembly's high-level week will also feature discussions on global conflicts, development, climate change, humanitarian challenges and other pressing international issues.

The General Debate is expected to provide a major platform for leaders to present their foreign policy priorities and engage on key global developments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts